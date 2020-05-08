Live Now
Watch Carolina Morning

Greenville Drive and community partners raise money to feed hungry families and honor frontline workers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Greenville, S.C (WSPA)- FANS CAN DONATE AT greenvilledrive.com/communityfirst 

The Greenville Drive, a part of Minor League Baseball, Harvest Hope a local representative for Feeding America and local partners Trehel, Spinx and Duke Energy are encouraging the community to help feed families.

For every $10 donated at the link through the Greenville Drive website one essential worker or first responder family will be given a ticket to a future Greenville Drive game and honored at that game for their hard work and tireless service.

Donations will be excepted from April 28 until May 31st.

On the site remember to select your donation amount and don’t forget to select the Greenville Drive for the team you wish to support.


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories