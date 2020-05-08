Greenville Drive and community partners raise money to feed hungry families and honor frontline workers

Greenville, S.C (WSPA)- FANS CAN DONATE AT greenvilledrive.com/communityfirst
The Greenville Drive, a part of Minor League Baseball, Harvest Hope a local representative for Feeding America and local partners Trehel, Spinx and Duke Energy are encouraging the community to help feed families.
For every $10 donated at the link through the Greenville Drive website one essential worker or first responder family will be given a ticket to a future Greenville Drive game and honored at that game for their hard work and tireless service.
Donations will be excepted from April 28 until May 31st.
On the site remember to select your donation amount and don’t forget to select the Greenville Drive for the team you wish to support.