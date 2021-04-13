Greenville Drive brings baseball back with safety regulations

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)-The Greenville Drive is hosting a press conference at Fluor Field on Tuesday, April 13 to announce the return of baseball to Greenville along with new safety regulations put into place at the park.

VP of Marketing for the Greenville Drive Jeff Brown said the season Will begin for opening day on May 4. Tickets go on sale online on April 17.

https://www.milb.com/greenville



Brown said it’s most important to think the community for their continued support despite not being able to have games in person inside Fluor field for 20 months.

Brown said play will return with general admission seating which will be distanced at 50% capacity throughout the stadium.

A mask mandate will also be enforced as soon as you enter the gate which lines up with Greenville city regulations as well as major-league baseball regulations.