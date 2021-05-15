Greenville Drive drops mask requirement for fans

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Drive will be dropping mask requirements for fans.

In accordance with Major League Baseball deferring to state and local authorities regarding masks and face coverings in ballparks, fans will no longer be required to wear a mask at Fluor Field, according to Greenville Drive’s statement on Twitter.

The new protocol was in effect for Friday night’s game.

Greenville Drive officials said all Fluor Field staff will still be wearing masks through the remainder of this homestand. Fluor Field’s 50% capacity and recommended social distancing policies will remain in effect through the remainder of this homestand (through Sunday, May 16).

Additional policy and protocol changes, as well as single-game ticket sales, for the month of June will be communicated next week.