GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Drive has partnered with The United Way to raise money to help the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Drive will be selling t-shirts for $25, and $10 from each sale will go to the United Way’s COVID-19 Relief Fund for Greenville County, according to The Drive’s website.

United Way has been coordinating with local nonprofits and community leaders to help provide food, shelter and access to basic healthcare needs.

Click here to learn more.