The Greenville Drive expressed their sympathies on Tuesday for Michigan State University.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Drive took to social media on Tuesday to express their sympathies to those impacted by a shooting at Michigan State University.

The minor league team loans its facilities to the Michigan State University baseball team during the spring baseball season.

“As many of you know, Michigan State baseball calls Fluor Field home in early spring. Our hearts are heavy for our friends and our thoughts are with all of the Michigan State University community today as they begin to heal. We are all, indeed, Spartan Strong,” the team said in a post.

On Monday, 43-year-old Anthony McRae shot eight students at Michigan State University. Three people were killed in the shooting.

Michigan State uses Flour Field as its home the Spartans are scheduled to host games against Wofford College, Western Carolina University and Kansas University.

In 2022, Michigan State also hosted games against Clemson University and the University of Cincinnati at Flour Field.