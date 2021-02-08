Greenville entertainment district expected to receive final approval from city council

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–A huge project on the West End of Greenville is about to get the green light. City council is expected to give final approval to the field street project on Monday.

Imagine being able to get the experience of a game at Fluor Field without ever going inside the gates. That’s the whole idea behind the entertainment district being developed on Field Street.

Some would say it’s a home run for the West End of Greenville.

“Curbs will go away, the paver system will be extended across the street,” Jeff Brown with the Greenville Drive, said. “So there will really be two main entries to this experience.”

Field street will soon be home to new condos, an entertainment district, and space for special events. It’s similar to that of Jersey Street outside of Fenway Park, which Fluor Field is molded after.

“Really taking the impact and the experience that fans have come to enjoy inside the gates at Fluor Field and taking that outside the gates,” Brown said.

But the Drive isn’t doing it alone.

“For us in the City of Greenville, it’s much more than what can happen on game day,” Beth Brotherton, spokesperson for the city, said.

Brotherton says the city is investing more than $2.5-million into the infrastructure of the project–funds that are coming from the West End itself.

“This is tax revenue from an economic development fund that was really generated by the West End,” she said.

But the city isn’t buying in just for the sake of development, it is considering the surrounding area too.

“By working closely with Allen Temple AME Church and their constituents, making sure this all works for them in an area that they care about,” Brotherton said.

And others on the West End are taking notice.

“They are so pro-business, so helpful, so supportive and it’d just another step in that direction,” Bobby Daugherty of Old Europe Desserts said.

He’s for anything that brings in more people.

“Anything that can get more foot traffic here in the West Wnd is going to be great,” he said.

“Yeah I wish I could say that this was all part of the vision from day one,” Brown said.

For Brown, it’s all about building a community around baseball.

“You really get to see kind of the magic of putting a baseball team and entertainment in the middle of a community that’s growing, that’s collaborative. That’s exciting.”

The plan is to have the whole thing completed by Spring of 2022, just in time for opening day.