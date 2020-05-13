Greenville farmer’s market likely to open June 6 with changes

GREENVILLE, S.C., (WSPA) – The Saturday farmer’s market in Greenville will now open on June 6 with some changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an event page on Facebook hosted by the market organizers and the City of Greenville’s events department.

The market is typically held May through October.

Guidelines could change, but according to that page, those shopping at the market should review the event organizers’ modifications and guidelines to help shop smart and safe each week. A full listing of all guidelines and recommendations will be posted at www.saturdaymarketlive.com.

Those modifications, according to the Facebook page, include the following:

A modified layout with 40 vendors. Check the website weekly to see who will be on site.

Shoppers must enter and exit on McBee Avenue

A face mask must be worn at all times.

Temperature checks will be conducted prior to entering the market site

It also lists guidelines for shoppers:

Designate one shopper per household.

If you are sick or have been exposed to someone who is sick, STAY HOME.

Maintain at least 6 feet of social distancing from others. Watch for physical cues such as tape, cones and signs that are posted as a reminder

Shop as quickly and efficiently as possible to make space for others

Use a credit card or exact change when possible

Do not eat at the market. Take your purchases home to enjoy

Shop with your eyes only, vendors will handle items

For updates to the market’s rules, click here.