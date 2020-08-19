Greenville firefighters climb building to surprise children in hospital

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – With COVID-19 restrictions loosening in S.C. Shriners Hospital in Greenville along with fire fighters from Greenville Fire Department surprised the children with a day full of joy.

“One of out employees just asked if they could donate some fun hats to the kids to brighten their day and they took it and ran with it from there. They volunteered to actually come and visit the patients in a special socially distanced format,” Trana Pittam, director of marketing and communications at Shriners Hospital said.

The fire fighters propped up their ladders to climb two stories to the windows of children in the hospital and entered their rooms with toy fire fighter hats.

Many of the patients were those receiving specialized orthopedic care, but since safety restrictions were tight at the hospital not many visitors were allowed. Fire fighters allowed children to get an exclusive look at the fire trucks, leaving many with smiles on their faces.

“They were very excited. They’re used to having visitors often and it’s really been a change of pace in this new environment where we really have to watch out for safety, particularly the patients that have been with us for weeks,” Pittam said.

Hospital officials say they will be holding a virtual Walk for Love event this November for those in the community who want to support Shriners Hospital.