Greenville firefighters climb to honor 9/11 victims

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Friday, hundreds joined the Greenville City Fire Department in honoring the many firefighters, police, and EMS crews that lost their lives on 9/11.

Participants climbed 110 flights of stairs, which adds up to be over 1,900 steps, a simulation of what first responders climbed when saving lives in the World Trade Center.

Veronica Lynch and Sarah McGraw said as sisters, this event is especially close to their heart.

“Our father was a firefighter, so we grew up with all firefighters in the station and everything, so just it kind of hits home,” Lynch said.

Those who climbed wore a badge with a 9/11 victim’s name and picture.

Greenville firefighter Thomas Tardo said he hopes to be like the firefighter victim he was representing while climbing.

“Every year I climb for firefighter Joseph Angelini, the most senior person on FDNY and he was a tailboard guy on Rescue 1,” Tardo said. “That just shows you his character, the most senior guy in the whole department riding on the back of Rescue 1.”

Firefighter Micah Rains said it was moving to see so many people show their support.

He said now more than ever, it’s important that first reponders and citizens are on the same team.

“Nothing else mattered today other than the fact that we were out here today trying accomplish a purpose together,” Rains said. “I think if we can get back to that and remember that then all the other things that were refocusing on kind of goes away when we realize we’re all on the same page.”

The Greenville City Fire Department said all of the proceeds made Friday at the climb will be donated to the families of the 9/11 victims, through the National Fall Firefighters Foundation.