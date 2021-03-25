Greenville focuses on West End development

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–It’s no secret the City of Greenville is growing and fast. Now, leaders and those in the community are working to make sure certain areas get the strategic planning they need.

As greenville grows, so are its neighborhoods.

“It’s important for the residents and our community leaders to identify what does this neighborhood need to look like,” Tammy Johnson, CEO of High Spirits Hospitality, said.

Johnson is a business owner on the West End.

“The West End, we’ve always had an identity, but I will say that with a lot of the new development coming in I feel like our identity is getting a little bit modernized maybe,” she said.

She’s also a community advocate for the West End Small Area Plan.

“We need to make sure that our growth is strategic and that it’s going to represent the west end,” Johnson said.

The city held the first public meeting to discuss plans on Tuesday.

“It’s important from a city’s perspective to hear from the stakeholders,” city spokesperson Beth Brotherton said.

The current focus on the West End is a small part of the bigger GVL2040 plan.

“Wise planning, smart growth, balanced development mean taking a look at where things are now and where you want them to be in the future,” Brotherton said.

The city is focusing on certain areas, like the West End, to create urban hubs with unique personalities.

“You don’t want to get too far ahead of yourself, you want to hear from the folks who are most invested and muse sure that they have a chance to have their say,” Brotherton said.

And Johnson agrees that those on the West End should have a say in how this part of the city is developed.

“We’re living and working in that area every day, we’re seeing that activity and we see how people use the space,” Johnson said.

You can give your input on the interactive planning website. The next public meeting will be in April.