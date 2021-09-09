Greenville Co. food pantry fighting to end hunger in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- During the month of September, 7NEWS is spotlighting the fight against hunger and food insecurities.

The Samaritan House sits quietly amid the business of Augusta Street, if you drive too fast you could miss it. However, the handful of volunteers never miss the opportunity to meet the needs of people in Greenville by providing food.

The journey for Steven Fior began in 2004 as a volunteer, working every Thursday morning, handing out bags of food for dozens of families at The Samaritan House.

17 years down the road, Fior is now the director of The Samaritan House, and dozens of families have turned into hundreds.

“We do between 120 and 130 families a week,” Fior said.

Now with even more food options for the community to choose from.

“We also give them frozen meat, we give them about 3-4 lbs. of frozen meat and this is about 12 lbs. of canned goods, which is canned meat, beans, there’s grits in there, and we also try to give them a sweet every time, this right here is cookies we’re giving them,” Fior.

The fact that the operation is getting bigger is great, but for Fior it’s all about the people.

“We get to know about their families and we get to know about their health conditions and everything,” Fior said. “What they’re going through and that makes it special.”

People like, Isaac Johnson, say without the Samaritan House, they don’t know where they would be.

“My income is fixed, so when I get to a certain amount I don’t have no more, coming here and getting groceries, I can get by,” Johnson.

“We thank you so much, and that’s coming from Greenville, South Carolina. We thank you so much for your volunteers, we thank you so much for your help and all the other things that you do.” Johnson said.

If you want to come get food from The Samaritan House, you need be a Greenville County resident, meet an income requirement and bring a photo ID with your current address.

The Samaritan House also takes donations from the community. They ask you to drop them off at the Samaritan House Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. to noon and on Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to noon.