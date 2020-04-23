Greenville Free Medical Clinic expecting influx of patients

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville Free Medical clinic is expecting to have to do more with less because of the coronavirus pandemic. The free clinic serves low-income, uninsured Greenville County residents and depends on donations.

The clinic isn’t equipped to treat coronavirus patients or potential coronavirus patients, but the economic fallout from the pandemic may mean a heavier burden for them.

The clinic is still treating patients now, but office visits are kept at a minimum.

“We’re doing a lot of telephone consults, chart reviews, talking to patients remotely,” said Suzie Foley, who is the executive director of the Greenville Free Medical Clinic.

Foley said the clinic serves about 3,500 patients a year, but they are expecting about 500 more this year because of business closings and layoffs.

“We feel there’ll be a lot of people coming to us for the first time,” Foley said. “They’re going to find they have no insurance without their job. They’re going to find they’re low on their blood pressure medicine…they don’t have any more insulin.”

According to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, nearly 62,000 people are without jobs right now.

“We’ve already started to see a little bit of an increase in new patients,” Foley said. “We’ve had approximately ten of 15 patients a week inquiring about what it takes to be eligible.”

There’s an uptick in one particular service at the free clinic: mental health counseling.



“Unfortunately what’s happening for a lot of our patients who are in different low-income jobs, a lot of their hours have been cut, so there’s a lot more stressors as far as being able to put food on the table, being able to pay rent,” said Eileen Barnes, who is a behavioral health counselor at the Greenville Free Medical Clinic.

She said many patients are also stressed about the coronavirus because their other health conditions put them at a higher risk.

As the clinic and its volunteers work to serve this population, they’re also facing the possibility of a tighter budget.

“It’ll be a challenge for us financially because we depend on donations and on fundraisers, and business, individual, foundation, church giving, is probably going to be off a little bit this year,” Foley said.

The clinic has several satellite locations throughout Greenville County, but right now only their downtown Greenville clinic is open.

You can learn about becoming a patient here.

You can find information on how to donate here.