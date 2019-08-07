Greenville Free Medical Clinic uses donation to upgrade eye clinic

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville Free Medical Clinic has upgraded its eye clinic after receiving a donation of nearly $100,000 from the Fluor Golf for Greenville tournament.

The clinic is free for people in Greenville County who don’t have health insurance and are 200 percent below the federal poverty level.

“We really do help people who fall through the cracks,” said Suzie Foley, who is the executive director of the Greenville Free Medical Clinic.

According to Foley, about 20,000 people in the county qualify to be patients there.

“There are a large number of our neighbors who are in what they call the Medicaid gap,” Foley said. “They don’t make enough household income to qualify for the subsidies and the tax credits on the exchanges for the affordable care act plans, yet they did not get covered under Medicaid expansion.”

“There are a large number of our neighbors who are in what they call the Medicaid gap,” Foley said. “They don’t make enough household income to qualify for the subsidies and the tax credits on the exchanges for the affordable care act plans, yet they did not get covered under Medicaid expansion.”

Foley said the clinic doesn’t receive any funding from the government, so when they received the money raised from the golf tournament, it meant a lot. The money went toward their ophthalmology practice.

“It will mean that we won’t have to rely on the generosity of the private offices to take care of a lot of these patients that we would have had to send out before,” said Dr. Nick McLane, who volunteers at the eye clinic.

They’ve been able to replace dated equipment and can better serve patients who have eye complications due to diabetes.



“We treat a lot of the diabetics who may not even know that they have a serious eye problem that is a threat to their future vision,” Dr. McLane said.

Sometimes, they can help people who have already lost their vision.



“We’ve had patients who are basically legally blind from their cataracts to the point where now they can go back to work and support their families,” Dr. McLane said.

You can find more info on the clinic’s services here. You can learn more about donating and volunteering here.