Greenville funeral home helps set up scholarship fund for substance abuse recovery

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A funeral home in Greenville has partnered with community organizations to create a scholarship fund for those seeking substance abuse recovery.

Mackey Funerals and Cremations and The Family Effect announced a new partnership and scholarship fund to assist those seeking recovery from a substance use disorder. Mackey’s donation will assist in the funding of treatment services for those without insurance or income.



“With overdose rates from opioids at all-time highs, the staff at Mackey have seen first-hand the effects

of this disease,” a spokesperson for Phoenix Center said. “They have helped these families at the time of their loss, sharing in the agony & distress of a preventable death. In addition, the tragedy is that so often the loved one is a younger person with so much of life still to live.”

They said because of this, they wanted to find a way to help those in the community to receive help before they became one of the statistics in the rising number of overdose deaths. Mackey is partnering with The Family Effect, the fundraising arm of the Phoenix Center, to create the Mackey Healing Hearts Fund.



At the Phoenix Center, 60% of patients are uninsured and have difficulty accessing treatment.

Although no client at the Phoenix Center is turned away due to their lack of income or insurance

status, they say they know that cost is still a reason for many not taking the step towards treatment and

recovery.



For more information on contributions to The Mackey Healing Hearts Fund and The Family Effect, contact Mike McLain at MMcLain@phoenixcenter.org