Greenville getting new restaurants this spring

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Several new restaurants are coming to Greenville this spring.

The Camperdown Plaza boasts several new restaurant concepts, including 16,000 square foot rooftop gin bar Juniper, which will also serve small plates.

“We have over 30 plus gin spirits on the menu, so you can choose from all different types from all over the world,” said AC Hotel Greenville general manager John Deck.

Juniper is set to open in late April, Deck said.

“We’re excited to get this open,” he said. “It’s been in the works for the last four and a half years, and it’s definitely something we want to share with the community, with our guests, and with our associates, as well.”

Greenville restaurant group Table 301 is opening “modern American eatery” Camp in a stand alone part of the plaza. It will feature a chef’s bar, a wet bar with windows that open to outside, and a small rooftop bar. Camp will serve small plates and entrees inspired by cuisines from around the world while incorporating local ingredients.

“We kind of see ourselves as kind of becoming a neighborhood watering hole because we’re right in the center and we have a really…good mix of residential and business and travel and all that,” said Camp’s executive chef Drew Erickson. Camp is set to welcome guests by mid-May.

In March, seafood restaurant Coral opened on Main Street. They’ve got a bustling bar and windows that open to let in fresh air. The menu is broad.

“We have things to offer other than seafood,” said co-owner Jennifer Mortazavi. “We’ve got wings. We’ve got a burger. We’ve got a fish sandwich.”

Mortazavi said the pandemic hasn’t hindered the restaurant’s debut.

“We just wanted to make a mark on downtown Greenville and contribute to the growing restaurant scene that’s exploding right now, even as we’re coming out of Covid,” she said.

Also set to open at Camperdown Plaza in late spring are speakeasy The Press Room and walk-up burger bar Social Burger.