Greenville Growth agency offers tips for successfully reopening the office during COVID-19 outbreak

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)- Greenville growth agency 3Fold said it’s important to consider your employees and their individual needs as you reopen office and workspace during the COVID-19 outbreak this month.

Founder and CEO Tim JoIner said focusing on maintaining your office culture is key during this time.

That could mean establishing a morning meeting or best communication strategies virtually, and then continue them when you invite employees into the office again.

Joiner said it’s important to remember positive things you learn during times when employees aren’t in the office and bring the things you learn into the future at your workspace.

Sending out a survey is a great way to find these positive takeaways from quarantine and also to find out how employees are feeling.