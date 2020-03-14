1  of  10
Closings and Delays
Greenville High School postpones prom

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville High School’s prom has been postponed due to ongoing coronavirus measures being taken in the district.

Parents and students were notified on Friday that with the new limitations on events going into effect Monday and the date of prom being just two weeks away, it was necessary to postpone prom, according to Greenville Senior High School Principal Jason Warren.

He says they do not have a reschedule date in place yet.

However, refunds will be provided to those who have purchased tickets if prom is not rescheduled.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

