Greenville High School takes on Greer at Sirrine Stadium with new rules

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)- Coach Greg Porter said his players are as ready as they can be for Friday’s matchup, Greenville High School playing Greer High.

The teams will compete at Sirrine Stadium downtown under new rules.

Only 15% of the stadium will be filled, a clear bag policy enforced, masks must be worn and social distancing will be enforced. The South Carolina High School League mandates many of these rules.

Porter encouraged all fans to have patience and to try their best to comply with the new rules.

“Just be patient and know the pandemic has changed a lot of things around the county for each football game. Be patient, just follow the instructions of where to sit and make sure you practice social distancing when you get inside the stadium,” Porter said.

Greer and Greenville have developed a rivalry over the past two decades and split their past ten meetings.

Greer comes off a rare losing season as they went 4-8. Greenville was 10-3 last season.

WSPA 7 News Pete Yanity said the two teams are part of what should be a rugged Region 2-4A race which also includes Eastside, Laurens, and Greenwood. The latter two schools dropped from 5A to 4A this season in the latest SCHSL reclassification.

Coach Greg Porter won a state title at Hillcrest in 2014. In fact, his Hillcrest team and Greer are the only two Greenville County public school to play for state titles since 1984.

Greer won state titles in ’89, ’94, ’03. Porter is trying to bring Greenville its first state championship since 1962.

“ I’m just excited and grateful for the fact that we had the opportunity to have a season. We miss Friday night football so we have the opportunity to continue playing this sport again. I’m excited about the fans that will be able to make it to the games real special the rivalry game we have we are looking forward to it” said Porter.

At Greenville County schools game participants home and visitors can buy 2 tickets before it starts. Any leftover tickets will be sold at the GO FAN app, a free download.

Everyone attending athletic events will be required to wear masks at all times. Football games remain clear bag events. Concessions will be available in prepackaged items only. Questions regarding an event should be directed to the home school athletic office.