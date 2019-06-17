Greenville hires John McDonough as next city manager

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville City Council approved the hiring of John McDonough as the next city manager.

McDonough will begin the job on August 12.

Council members approved the hiring at a special meeting, Monday.

“John is an inclusive and collaborative leader and a highly effective communicator who is well respected by elected officials, City staff and the community he serves,” Mayor Knox White said.

“We are confident that John’s experience and success in Sandy Springs and the Atlanta metro area will enable him to be immediately impactful as he helps lead Greenville into its next chapter.”

McDonough has been city manager of Sandy Springs, Georgia for the last 13 years where he managed the city since its inception.

Prior to his time in Sandy Springs, McDonough served as city manager for Beaufort, South Carolina from 1999 to 2006.

“Greenville’s growth and standing as a desired destination for business and tourism is something we noted in Sandy Springs as we developed our City Springs project,” said McDonough in a news release.

“I am excited by the tremendous potential and the city’s past success and look forward to working with the staff to continue to move forward the priorities of the council and community,”