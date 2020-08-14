Greenville holding mask distribution event for local businesses next week

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – City of Greenville officials said they will be holding their fourth mask distribution event for local businesses next week.

According to a news release, the mask distribution event will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 19 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Greenville Convention Center.

Masks will be picked up in a drive-thru style at the entrance off of Tower Drive and Exposition Drive near the downtown airport.

City officials said businesses will be limited to 100 masks each while supplies last.

Those picking up masks will be required to sign the Greater Greenville Pledge.

“The pledge is a commitment by businesses to clean frequently, limit capacity, encourage social distance, monitor employee health and encourage facial covering,” according to the release.

Businesses can take the pledge at GreaterGreenvillePledge.com or at LaPromesadeGreenville.com.

According to the release, the city has distributed around 120,000 masks to local businesses.