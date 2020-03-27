Greenville Homeless Alliance issues flyers with information for citizens living unsheltered during COVID-19

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Homeless Alliance officials issued flyers with helpful information for those living unsheltered in the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

The flyers went through basic information explaining COVID-19, signs and symptoms, as well as the best ways to prevent the spread.

The flyer also gave the following information for those living in tents:

Try not to share or hang out in tents with anyone else unless you share space with your partner. If you are sharing a small space with someone, consider sleeping with your hands at opposite ends of the space rather than have your faces close together.

If you camp with a group, try to keep 6 feet of space between tents.

GHA also listed several contacts and places where people can find shelter or housing, a day shelter, food, medical or mental health needs, places specifically for veterans, as well as other contacts the homeless population might need during this time.

For more information, see the flyers below: