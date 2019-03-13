Greenville hosts 2019 Together SC non-profit summit

Greenville, SC (WSPA-TV) - Greenville hosts 2019 TogetherSC summit

More than 750 non-profit leaders talk about their organizations and their impact on South Carolina.

The TogetherSC summit wraps up today, Wednesday at the Hyatt in downtown Greenville. Organizer Jessica Munday said TogetherSC is the states largest non-profit association and hopes to become more cohesive by bringing non-profit leaders under one roof.

Organizers said non-profit leaders will discuss matters such as racial diversity and inclusion, affordable housing, homelessness, education and arts.

Munday said there are more than 100 speakers during the event lasting from Monday until today.

Monroe Free, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County, and Deborah Long of Bon Secours St. Francis health system's Director of Healthy Community Initiatives, are serving as co-chairs.

Organizers said the fundraising sessions are always popular and detail how to build relationships with elected officials and officers throughout the state.

summit.togethersc.org for more info about participants.