Greenville Humane Society rescues puppies from Tennessee kill-shelter

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Humane Society rescued eight puppies from a kill-shelter in Middle, Tennessee with plans to adopt them to families here in the Upstate.

The humane society has created active partnerships with more than 40 different organizations across the united states; they take animals from kill-shelters and put them up for adoption.

Rural Animal Rescue Effort (RARE) arranged for the eight puppies to fly into Greenville for their future forever homes.

The society’s CEO, Kim Pitman, said the dogs are typically driven here, but these dogs got extra special treatment.

“This is the first time we’ve ever had a pilot flying into the Downtown Airport. Bringing us great animals, that we’ll get adopted in time for Christmas,” Pitman said.

The 43 year veteran pilot, Charlie Cato, said he just started flying animals, under his company Penny & Roger Air Transport, LLC, across the nation about six months ago.

So far, he’s transported over 100 animals to no-kill shelters, because he said he supports shelter pets getting a fair shot at adoption.

“They would be euthanized. Probably by now or with in the next few weeks if they’d stayed where they were. It just gives me a good feeling to do some good for them. Also to set up some good for the families that will adopt them and give them permanent homes,” Cato said.

