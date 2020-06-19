Greenville Juneteenth celebration draws hundreds

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Friday afternoon’s Juneteenth celebration drew crowds to celebrate Black culture with food, art, speeches and music.

The event, which ran from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. outside the Greenville Peace Center, was organized by Upstate community members.

“Musically we have something to offer, economically we have something to offer, educationally we have so much to offer to society “ Derrik Cook said. “You don’t have to be black to be a part of it.”

The powwow included artists and businesses from Columbia, Mauldin, Spartanburg and Greenville, among others.

Organizers tol 7News they hope to partner with the city to organize a similar event next year.