Greenville leaders propose pedestrian tunnel to replace Swamp Rabbit Trail crosswalk

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Leaders in Greenville County are aiming to help Swamp Rabbit trail users safely cross a busy street.

In Monday night’s finance committee meeting, a proposal to carve out a pedestrian tunnel where there is now a crosswalk — on Highway 253 and Blue Ridge Road. —— was approved.

The project will cost approx. $25,000 in community project funds to complete.

Pedestrians and cyclists said the heavily traveled road is dangerous and safer way to get from one side to the other is long overdue.

“I ride on old Buncombe Road sometimes and thats actually safer a lot of times than riding the Swamp Rabbit [trail] just because you’re going with the traffic instead of trying to cross it,” Noel Bylina, a trail cyclist said.

The proposal will still need to go through county council for a full vote later this month.