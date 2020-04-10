Greenville leaders say social distancing is working, but hospitals are planning for the worst

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–Community leaders from across Greenville county came together on Friday to give an update on addressing the coronavirus crisis.

City of Greenville Mayor Knox White has been at the forefront of keeping his citizens safe.

“In a time in which we feel like things are out of control, the truth is that we are in control,” White said.

He said things like closing the parks and trails, enforcing social distancing in the city, and urging people to stay home is working.

“We have to continue to remind ourselves to stay at home and do our part to keep that curve flattened indeed. We can’t let up,” White said.

And the numbers from local hospitals are reflecting that.

“It’s not climbing daily like it was a week ago so we’re cautiously optimistic,” Dr. Marcus Blackstone, of Bon Secours St. Francis Hospitals, said.

Dr. Blackstone said hospitals across the Upstate are still prepared for what could come.

“If you flatten it out what it does is the peak isn’t as high but it may last a little bit longer,” Blackstone said.

They’re taking measures to keep hospital workers safe.

“When employees come through the door they get their temperature checked and if they’re in clinical areas we hand them a procedural mask,” Blackstone said.

And hospitals have a three-phase plan in case there is a surge in coronavirus cases.

“That allows us to basically free up any bed we have in the hospital to continue to try and keep the COVID patients in one location in our hospital,” Blackstone said.

Right now the most important thing people can do is continue to stay home, social distance, and wear masks or other protective gear when they do go out in public.

“That’s the only way we can make a difference in this. So that’s our responsibility as citizens, that’s where we really do our part,” Blackstone said.

After Friday, the briefing information will be given virtually to help practice and promote social distancing.