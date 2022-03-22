GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Some local leaders in Greenville told 7NEWS, they need all the help they can get when it comes to creating more affordable housing. A bill being discussed in South Carolina’s House right now is aiming to do just that.

Deborah Johnson wants her own place to call home.

“I’m in a one bedroom apartment and like I said, there’s only one bath and the bathroom is in my bedroom,” said Greenville Resident, Deborah Johnson.

She rents her apartment and has for years but she feels stuck. She wants to buy a house but can’t afford one, at least in Greenville.

“These houses and apartments that they’re building today, they cost too much,” Johnson explained.

What Johnson is going through, is becoming a lot more common in this city and county. At least that’s what council member Ennis Fant told us who hears about these concerns frequently, to say the least.

“It’s a problem that’s growing exponentially with each passing day,” said Greenville County Councilman, Ennis Fant.

He said the county needs more affordable housing. He believes a bill coming from the state, couldn’t hurt.

“There has to be more requirements put on builders and developers to mandate affordable housing,” Fant told us.

Some sponsors behind the bill told 7NEWS how it would work, inclusion zoning policies could be allowed for municipalities in the state to implement. One aspect of that includes, developments could be mandated to keep a percentage of its homes as what’s deemed affordable.

“This legislation would certainly help because it would put some money back into these communities that are currently just being robbed of all its resources,” said James Thompson with the Sterling Land Trust.

James Thompson is part of a community that is seeing firsthand the need for affordable homes to stay, with new developments moving in quickly.

Johnson told us change is needed for longtime renters like herself, and fast.

“I’m just worried about a roof over my head and something better,” Johnson said.

For now though, she’s watching the new developments go up around her and hopes one day, she’ll be able to afford one herself to call home.

It’s worth noting, this bill doesn’t require cities or counties in the state to adopt this kind of affordable zoning policy. It’s all slated to be discussed further in the house next week.