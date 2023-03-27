Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)- A camp for young women is available in the Upstate that young girls can sign up for right now.

Rising 3rd through 5th-grade girls can be a part of the Girls on the Run summer camp program in partnership with the Greenville Liberty Pre-Professional Women’s Soccer Team.

Girls on the Run programming has helped girls for 14 years now by building self-confidence and life skills.

Soccer instruction will be coached by Liberty Head Coach Julie Carlson and Liberty players.

A weeklong camp is an option outside of the school-year programming.

Girls can learn soccer skills and how to be strong from competitive and talented women.

To learn more about the Greenville Liberty Pre-professional Women’s Soccer Team visit their website.