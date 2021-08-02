Greenville Literacy Association preps for 2021, 20th annual book sale

GREENVILLE, S.C. – It’s back in person for the 20th anniversary, it’s the Really Good, Really Big, Really Cheap Book Sale.

The sale is at McAlister Square, located at 225 S. Pleasantburg Drive Aug. 6-8. There are more than 140,000 books this year.

The Really Good, Really Big, Really Cheap Book Sale kicks off with a Preview Party on Friday, Aug. 6, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., giving patrons a chance to shop the sale before it opens to the general public. Tickets are $50 each and include wine and hors d’oeuvres. Tickets can be purchased online at GreenvilleLiteracy.org.

The sale resumes on Saturday, August 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entry is free; however, shoppers can pay $10 to enter the Early Bird Sale at 7:30 a.m. On Sunday, August 8, the Bag Sale clearance event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free and shoppers can fill designated bags with books for $10 per bag