Greenville Literacy Association preps for 2021, 20th annual book sale

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. – It’s back in person for the 20th anniversary, it’s the Really Good, Really Big, Really Cheap Book Sale.

The sale is at McAlister Square, located at 225 S. Pleasantburg Drive Aug. 6-8. There are more than 140,000 books this year.

The Really Good, Really Big, Really Cheap Book Sale kicks off with a Preview Party on Friday, Aug. 6, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., giving patrons a chance to shop the sale before it opens to the general public. Tickets are $50 each and include wine and hors d’oeuvres. Tickets can be purchased online at GreenvilleLiteracy.org.

The sale resumes on Saturday, August 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entry is free; however, shoppers can pay $10 to enter the Early Bird Sale at 7:30 a.m. On Sunday, August 8, the Bag Sale clearance event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free and shoppers can fill designated bags with books for $10 per bag

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store