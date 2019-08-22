Greenville man arrested in alleged assaults at Laurens Waffle House

LAURENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies arrested a man accused of assaulting two people at a Waffle House after he returned to the restaurant.

Laurens County Sheriff’s Office asked the public to help identify the suspect on Tuesday.

The department said in a Facebook post that the suspect, identified as Jose Antonio Montano Jr. of Greenville, returned to the Laurens Waffle House on Wednesday.

He was arrested without incident.

Deputies previously said Montano assaulted two people at the restaurant on Highway 221 North before leaving the scene early Tuesday morning.

Montano is charged with two counts of third-degree assault, according to jail records.

