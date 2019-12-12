Greenville man convicted of child sex assault charges, gets 15 years in prison

1  of  2
by: WSPA Staff

Eric Charles Peterson

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A Greenville man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he was convicted of multiple sexual assault charges involving a minor on Wednesday.

According to a solicitor’s office news release, a Greenville County jury convicted Eric Charles Peterson, 38, on four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Evidence presented during his trial revealed that Peterson “sexually abused a young Greenville County girl who was between 10 and 13 years of age. Peterson began to commit lewd and lascivious acts on the child within the city limits of Greer between 2012 and 2015.”

According to the release, the child came forward about the abuse in 2016 and the Greer Police Department started its investigation into the case.

Peterson will be on lifetime GPS monitoring and will also be placed on the South Carolina Sex Offender Registry.

