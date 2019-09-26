Greenville man dies in motorcycle crash on Augusta Road

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Troopers say a motorcycle rider died when he went off the side of an Upstate road and hit a roadside control box.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as Robert Hill, 32, of Greenville.

Hill crashed shortly after midnight Thursday at the intersection of Augusta and Old Augusta roads.

Troopers say Hill was driving a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle north on Augusta Road when he traveled off the right side of the road and hit a control box.

Hill died at the scene of the crash.

He was not wearing a helmet.

The wreck is under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol and Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

