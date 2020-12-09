Greenville man faces multiple charges related to burglaries in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested a man on multiple charges including burglary, safecracking and theft, following a report of a burglary in progress on Brevard Road.

According to a news release, deputies were responding to the burglary in the area of Hawthorn Hill subdivision on Nov. 4 and were notified of a work truck theft that had just happened in that same area.

As they arrived in the area, the stolen truck was seen traveling east on US 64 in the direction of Laurel Park.

Deputies reportedly tried to conduct a traffic stop when the subject jumped from the vehicle and ran.

According to the release, several other incidents were reported from the Hawthorn Hills development as deputies were investigating the initial two incidents.

During an investigation, detectives identified Christopher Lamar Victoria, of Greenville, SC, as the suspect and warrants were obtained for his arrest.

According to the release, an extensive search was conducted with the help of US Marshals Carolinas’ Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Greenville Police Department.

Victoria was taken into custody in Greenville and faces three counts of first-degree burglary, larceny of a motor vehicle, two counts of breaking and entering in a motor vehicle, safecracking and two counts of larceny in Henderson County.

He was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center and is awaiting extradition to Henderson County.