Greenville man gets 18 years after pleading guilty to domestic violence, unlawful conduct toward a child charges

GREENVILLE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to domestic violence and unlawful conduct toward a child charges.

According to a solicitor’s office news release, Marcus A. Sexton, 44, pleaded guilty to domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and unlawful neglect of a child.

Sexton was scheduled for trial for attempted murder on Aug. 14, 2019.

Evidence presented at the plea hearing showed that on March 11, 2018, Sexton shot a woman, the mother of two of his children, in the left side of her faces during an argument, according to the release.

According to the release, the woman suffered a “blast injury to the left side of her face requiring emergency reconstructive surgery.”

The solicitor’s office said she also suffered fractures to her mandible and to her sinuses.

According to the release, one of the couple’s kids was in the home when Sexton shot the woman.