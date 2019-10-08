Greenville man gets 18 years for shooting, killing brother in 2018

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A man was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Tuesday.

According to a solicitor’s office news release, Alim Muhammad Banks, 56, was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Evidence presented at the hearing revealed that Banks intentionally caused the death of his brother — William McKinney — by shooting him in the chest on Feb. 26, 2018.

The two were reportedly arguing and the argument turned physical.

During the argument Banks reportedly told a witness there to call the police or her father because he was about to kill the victim.

After saying that, McKinney was shot.

According to the release, McKinney was found in the closet of his home with a gunshot wound to the chest, as well as had several cuts on his head and face.

Banks admitted to several people and to Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigators that he shot McKinney.

According to the release, a Ruger .380 was used in the shooting and was recovered by law enforcement.