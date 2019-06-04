Greenville man gets 30 years for raping women, solicitor says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and armed robbery charges.

According to a solicitor’s office news release, Antwon Marcees Rogers, 31, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and armed robbery.

Evidence presented at a plea hearing revealed that Rogers was at the Quality Inn, located in Easley, on July 27, 2015.

“The victim was staying at the hotel when Rogers entered the victim’s room, pushed her onto the bed and raped her at knife point. He then forced her into a bathroom and stole a cell phone and $250 in cash,” according to the release.

According to the release, video surveillance captured Rogers running from the hotel room.

On Aug. 9, 2015, a second victim was at a closed Dollar General store in Pickens County renting a movie from a Redbox machine.

After renting the movie, the victim turned around and found Rogers pointing a .38 caliber pistol at her head.

“He stole the victim’s wedding ring by forcing it off of her finger causing the victim to suffer a broken finger,” according to the release.

Rogers then allegedly pistol-whipped the victim twice in the head and then raped her.

The victim was then forced into the trunk of her vehicle at gunpoint and drove her to a second location off of Anderson Road in Greenville County.

According to the release, Rogers took the victim out of the trunk at gunpoint and then raped her a second time.

Solicitor’s office officials said the victim was able to get away and get to a nearby home, where the resident called 911.

According to the release, Rogers then stole the victim’s car and drove to Hendersonville, NC to a Red Roof Inn.

Investigators from Greenville and Pickens counties later located Rogers in Hendersonville and he was arrested.

Rogers was found with the victim’s vehicle, wedding ring, as well as other items taken from her at the time of the incidents.

The .38 caliber pistol used during the incidents was also located.