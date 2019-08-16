Greenville man gets 32 years in prison after convicted of criminal sexual conduct with a minor charges

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to 32 years in prison after a Greenville County jury convicted him on charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to a solicitor’s office news release, Jason Carlton Booth, 35, was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, following a four-day trial.

Evidence presented in trial established that Booth sexually assaulted an 8-year-old girl in Greenville County between April and November 2016.

According to the release, the victim did not come forward immediately, but told a family members on Nov. 16, 2016 that she had been sexually abused by Booth.