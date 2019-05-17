Greenville man gets 35 years after pleading guilty to murdering mom

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Christopher Lee Oliver

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - A man was sentenced to 35 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to murdering his mother and other charges from back in June 2017.

According to a solicitor's office news release, Christopher Lee Oliver, 45, of Greenville, pleaded guilty to murder, two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and two counts of carjacking on Thursday.

We reported earlier that the body of Christoher Oliver's mother -- Que Oliver, 70 -- was found by deputies at a home on Hartwick Lane in Fountain Inn.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office said her cause of death was from multiple sharp force injuries and her manner of death was deemed a homicide.

As Que Oliver's body was being discovered, deputies received a report of a vehicle theft, where a nude man covered in blood stole a vehicle from a home on Hartwick Lane.

A witness reportedly following the suspect -- later identified as Christopher Oliver -- and called deputies.

Christopher Oliver was seen driving northbound on Interstate 385 and when they tried to stop the car, he fled.

According to the solicitor's release, Christopher Oliver eventually stopped the vehicle in the downtown area, got out of the vehicle and was described to be disoriented and incoherent.

"Police later searched the home the defendant shared with his mother and found her stabbed to death," according to the release. "Subsequent investigation revealed that the defendant stabbed his mother to death, and then fled the residence and carjacked the neighbors as they arrived home."