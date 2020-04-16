Greenville man offers up tech skills to those impacted by COVID-19

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–Executive orders and stay at home ordinances have caused many people to work from home. But what about those who were never prepared to support their business online? A Greenville man thinks he can help.

Jonathan Bowman works for a tech start up and is used to working from home.

“It’s awful like for small businesses to keep going in this current climate,” Bowman said.

His resume includes working for companies like Apple, and now he wants to put his computer skills to good use for others.

“What does my current skill set allow me to do that is still respecting the quarantine and the social distancing,” Bowman said.

He decided he’d offer up his knowledge of setting up e-commerce sites like Shopify or Squarespace free of charge to anyone who needed it.

“They’re easy to set up there are a lot of really great looking templates,” Bowman said.

But then he realized, he could be offering more help than he was able to give.

“I only have so much free time. So even if the response was, even if we had just four people,” Bowman said.

That’s when his idea for an app was born.

“The concept is Greenville Together,” Bowman said.

He’s created this concept for an app that would connect people in the Greenville area who have had difficulties with their business due to COVID-19, and those who have the skills to help.

“What you’d be willing to offer and what terms you’re looking for,” Bowman said.

The code for the app would be publicly available and includes a private policy to let you know Bowman is using his tech powers for good.

“I’m not selling their data I’m not doing anything with any of the data that they put in here,” Bowman said.

And if you’re still not convinced, Bowman shared his inspiration to help. His aunt, who has MS, was recently was diagnosed with coronavirus.

“It took 24 hours and it came back positive,” Bowman said.

She’s now in the hospital and Bowman is expecting the inevitable.

“Barring an actual miracle, she’s going to die from it,” Bowman said.

As a tribute to her, he’s using whatever skills he can to pay it forward.

“It is so important for me to try to find some sort of positivity. Some sort of good in it,” Bowman said.

If you’d like to get in touch with Bowman for tech help during these times, you can send him an email at jonathan@greenvilletogether.com.