Greenville man plans to skydive for 100th birthday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — For his centennial birthday this month, 99 year-old man is planning to go skydiving.

“I had no idea idea I’d ever have a 100th birthday, but I said if I ever had one, I’d love to do that,” Ralph Davis says.

Davis says he was inspired by former U.S. President George H.W. Bush, who celebrated his 90th birthday by going skydiving.

A retired mechanic and Iva native, he says his first job was in a cotton mill in Greenwood.

Davis has an adventurous spirit and exercises every day starting at 3 AM.

“The only way you can do the Lord’s work is to stay in shape,” he says. “It keeps me limber and nimble, so I can move.”

His retirement community, Brookdale Southpointe Drive, is now asking everyone to send him birthday cards filled with words of encouragement before the big jump.

So far, he has over 80 cards from as far as Washington.

Davis, whose birthday is June 18th, has his tandem skydiving session booked for June 29th.

You can send a birthday card to Davis at this address:

Brookdale Southpointe Dr

23 Southpointe Dr

Greenville, Sc 29607