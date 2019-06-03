Greenville man receives 16 year sentence for armed robbery, car jacking

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville man received a 16-year jail sentence Monday after pleading guilty to multiple crimes.

According to Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins, Benjamin Harris Pressley, 39, pled guilty to armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and carjacking.

Pressley stole merchandise from Walmart on February 12, 2018, according to Wilkins. When loss prevention officers approached Pressley, he pulled out a box cutter knife and threatened to cut the officers before running away.

Pressley was spotted by officers at a Waffle House on March 15, 2018. While officers waited for backup to arrive, Pressley was picked up by a tan Nissan Altima. When law enforcement pulled the car over, Pressley jumped out and ran away again.

He was arrested for the active armed robbery warrant by law enforcement on June 1, 2018.

Pressley was sentenced Monday by Honorable Gravely.