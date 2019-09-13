Greenville man sentenced after jury convicts him of murder, theft from 2013

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison after a Greenville County jury convicted him of murder and grand larceny Thursday.

According to a solicitor’s office news release, Samuel Hawkins, Jr., 39, of Greenville, was sentenced for the murder of a woman back in 2013.

Evidence presented at his trial revealed that Hawkins met the victim at her home on Oakland Drive on Sept. 12, 2013 and the two got into an argument.

After the argument, Hawkins went back into the victim’s home, where he killed her.

Hawkins reportedly wrapped up her body in her bedding, stole her SUV and disposed of her body on Whispering Hollow Road.

The victim’s body was found six weeks later by a passerby.

According to the release, Facebook records, forensic evidence, surveillance and witness statements led police to Hawkins.

The case was investigated by the Greenville Police Department.