Breaking News
TRAFFIC: Major delays continue on I-85 South in Cherokee Co. at mile marker 85 near Cowpens.

Greenville man sentenced on first-degree burglary charges

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Christopher Williams

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A Greenville man was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to burglary charges in court on Tuesday.

According to a solicitor’s office news release, Christopher Jay Williams, 40, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree burglary and was sentenced to 15 years on each count.

Evidence presented at his plea hearing revealed that Williams broke into a person’s wood shop during the night and tried to steal a vehicle on Nov. 17, 2017.

The resident reportedly followed Williams down the road while calling 911.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies apprehended Williams as he carried several bags of stolen property away from the scene.

An investigation revealed that Williams had entered another home nearby while the victim was out of town, and reportedly armed himself with a loaded shotgun.

The loaded shotgun was found in one of the bags and Williams was taken into custody.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win HVAC
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store