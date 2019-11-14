Greenville man sentenced on first-degree burglary charges

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A Greenville man was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to burglary charges in court on Tuesday.

According to a solicitor’s office news release, Christopher Jay Williams, 40, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree burglary and was sentenced to 15 years on each count.

Evidence presented at his plea hearing revealed that Williams broke into a person’s wood shop during the night and tried to steal a vehicle on Nov. 17, 2017.

The resident reportedly followed Williams down the road while calling 911.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies apprehended Williams as he carried several bags of stolen property away from the scene.

An investigation revealed that Williams had entered another home nearby while the victim was out of town, and reportedly armed himself with a loaded shotgun.

The loaded shotgun was found in one of the bags and Williams was taken into custody.