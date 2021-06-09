Greenville marketing agency talks internet cookies and what to know before you click

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)-We all surf the web daily and struggle with the same pop up question on our screens, should I accept cookies?

Strategic marketing agency STORY in Greenville explains that an internet cookie is a small block of data put on a users computer. Cookies, he said, are a way for advertisers to track what you click on.

Agencies are looking for information like your age, sex, what you click on and how they can send you link to make you buy items, some of which you don’t need.

Founder and CEO Ben Pettit said if the website is asking you to accept cookies and you often visit the site than accepting cookies might be ok. One example, it could help you to not have to sign in multiple times.

Your information, however, could be sold to large agencies looking to use your data for their benefit.

To learn more visit https://storyagency.co/ and follow Ben’s blog.