Greenville Mayor and local doctors urging the public to follow health guidelines during the holiday season

Greenville, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Mayor Knox White holding a press conference with the local hospitals, to talk about Covid numbers and the holidays.

Covid numbers hitting hard and on the rise, not just in Greenville but all across the country.

Officials coming together today to encourage people to remember that we’re in a pandemic even while giving thanks.

Thanksgiving kicking off the season of social gatherings and raising concerns for health officials.

“This serge is preventable and one of the big pieces of this that makes it preventable is wearing the mask. Bon Secours, Dr. Marcus Blackstone said.

Health officials pointing to past holiday gatherings like the Fourth of July and Halloween for an increase in infections and hospitalizations. Health facilities are near capacity, so the message to follow healthcare guidelines is crucial.

“It’s even more of a reality today than it was back in the summer, because we didn’t have the flu piece like we did in the summer, but now it’s getting colder and people going indoors, you add the flu, it’s a real possibility. Dr. Blackstone said.

While families will no doubt gather for the holidays, Doctors stress, you can never be too careful.

“Number one limit the number of people, immediate family only. Number 2 when you’re inside together wear a mask, you should separate while you eat because everybody has to have their mask down, if you have elderly parents – mask the parent. One person that is masked and gloved should serve the food to everybody. Don’t let people serve on an open buffet at home.” Prisma Health, Dr. Wendell James said.

Greenville Mayor, Knox White, setting the stage to help get the message out, hoping to keep those celebrating Thanksgiving healthy and happy

“It’s very important again to hear form our local healthcare professionals, what do they think about the thanksgiving holiday and the impact it’s going to have over the next two weeks and again reminders of what we can do to stop the spread.” Mayor White said.

While wearing a mask is simple, wearing it right is important

“This is not a proper way to wear a mask, this is not a proper way to wear a mask, you have to cover noise and mouth for the mask to be affective.” Dr. Blackstone said.

Officials continue to remind people to wear masks, wash their hands and do their best to social distance.