Greenville mayor declares citywide state of emergency; closes indoor eating, drinking at restaurants and breweries

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Mayor Knox White declared a citywide state of emergency closing indoor eating and drinking areas at restaurants and breweries, limiting service to curbside pick-up and drive-thru only amid coronavirus concerns.

According to the release, White declared a citywide state of emergency after hosting a teleconference with representatives of the local hospitality industry and medical professionals.

Fifteen states have reported mandatory restaurant closures.

“It is not yet widespread in our community, but according to health professionals, it’s just a matter of time,” White said. “Social distancing is the absolute strategy according to physicians. Local leaders have the power to influence citizens and we must limit person-to-person interaction. We must take action that’s proven to be effective in prevention.”

According to the release, Prisma Health’s Dr. Eric Ossmann said limiting restaurants to drive-thru and carry-out service is the right approach.

“I’d encourage all businesses, including restaurants, to limit entry to the facility to mandatory employees,” Ossmann said. “They must keep a safe distance from their co-workers and model impeccable hygiene. If an employee arrives sick, send them home and require them to be symptom-free for three days before returning.”

“Understanding that the hospitality industry is dedicated to the care of others and seeing the hardships already experienced by a loss of customers, the City of Greenville will also provide support for local businesses,” White said.

White said he would be deferring payments for all new business license applications for 60 days and also announced the creation of an online resource guide.

According to the release, the “Connecting Our Community” resource guide is a city-hosted webpage that lets local businesses share deals, promotions or new offerings with residents.

“If a City of Greenville business or organization is offering a service (take-out, delivery, online sales, restricted shopping hours for seniors) or a discount (free meals for children, donated meals to charity in exchange for purchase) to help the community good they are asked to go to the website here and fill out the form.

City officials will then publish relevant results at https://www.greenvillesc.gov/COVID-19-Community.

“This is an uncertain time. Many businesses are finding creative ways to keep their employees working and customers healthy. We want to support them,” White said. “We are adhering to federal guidelines for COVID-19 that include limiting gatherings to less than 10. We understand the strain that can put on local stores and restaurants. We want our citizens to be able to stay home or limit person-to-person contact, but not to the detriment of our business community.”

Greenville citizens needing assistance can call Greenville Cares at 864-232-CARE or cares@greenvillesc.gov.

Emergency information for employees and the community can be found by clicking here.