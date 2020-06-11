Greenville mayor to host joint COVID-19 briefing at 1PM

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Mayor Knox White will hold a joint media briefing on COVID-19 this afternoon.

According to the news release, the briefing will be held at 1 p.m. at the Greenville Convention Center.

The mayor will be joined by Dr. Eric Ossmann of Prisma Health, Dr. Marcus Blackstone of Bon Secours St. Francis Health System and Dr. Brannon Traxler of DHEC.

Greenville County Councilman Ennis Fant, Adela Mendoza of the Hispanic Alliance and Jessica Stumpf of Greenville County Emergency Management.

