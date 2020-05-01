Greenville mayor to reopen Swamp Rabbit Trail

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–A weekly briefing for the Greenville area brought what many believe is good news to the community.

As the number of COVID-19 cases begins to level out in South Carolina life is starting to get back to normal.

Mayor Knox White announced on Friday that the phased reopening of Greenville will start with the Swamp Rabbit Trail.

He’s optimistic that people in the City of Greenville have learned safe social distancing practices.

“So we feel comfortable enough now to say that those could be opened,” he said.

He’ll reopen the Swamp Rabbit Trail at noon on Monday, as well as other outdoor options to keep social distancing possible.

“Cleveland Park itself will also be loosened up a bit we’re going to open up the streets of Cleveland Park for pedestrian use,” White said.

Leaders with Bon Secours and Prisma Health said it’s social distancing and staying at home that has made this possible.

“This is the third week where the numbers trended down and have remained relatively flat at this point,” Dr. Eric Ossmann with Prisma Health said.

“That’s really what’s got us here, the stay at home has made a big difference,” Dr. Marcus Blackstone with Bon Secours St. Francis Health System said.

But, they say, it needs to continue otherwise we could see numbers go back up.

“That’s our concern, that if people don’t do it we could very well be back in an upswing again,” Dr. Blackstone said.

In an attempt to increase testing and keep people safe, Prisma is launching coronavirus screening in communities starting this weekend.

“We’re going to be able to start really increasing this as the next week goes by,” Dr. Ossmann said.

Along with the screenings, those who feel they need to be tested will receive information about isolating at home.

Meanwhile, the mayor says the parks department will be hard at work making sure people are respecting social distancing rules..

“Continuing social distancing and putting up reminders. Again we’ll be watching to make sure we don’t have any problems as we had in the early days.”

DHEC continues to track COVID-19 cases by zip code, and even down to neighborhoods to find trends of this virus and how to continue keeping people safe.

Here are the locations of Prisma’s upcoming testing sites: