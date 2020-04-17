Greenville meal prep service turns focus to helping the community

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–Neighbors helping neighbors, it’s something we continue to see across the Upstate amid the coronavirus crisis. A brother sister duo in Greenville has found a way to combine their passions and help those in need.

Kevin Westwood has turned his passion for 3D printing into a way to help the Upstate during COVID-19.

“These are the face shields, and when you put the clear part it looks like this. We’re making some door openers and some ear savers,” Westwood said.

He and his sister, Franchezka, co-own a meal prep business called Healthletic Meals.

They’re selling the 3D protective equipment for $5 and putting the money toward feeding those in need.

“We just contacted different pastors and different organizations that have contact with these families that do not have enough,” Franchezka said.

The Westwood’s were headed out Friday afternoon to deliver even more meals to the needy, free of charge.

“This week we’re also delivering about 100 meals to some families,” Franchezka said.

It’s called “Operation Feed the Upstate,” and Kevin says it lets people who are struggling focus on what’s important.

“Pay their house, pay their bills, feed their families. Some people are having to choose between paying their house or feeding their families,” Kevin said.

At the same time, it’s creating useful equipment to fight the pandemic.

“People that need the equipment are getting it and that money is going toward people that need the food,” Kevin said.

The pair said they knew they needed to help the community, and when they deliver the meals it’s all worth it.

“They can’t really talk they are speechless because they weren’t really expecting all the help and it just makes us realize how much we have today and how much we can really help others with very little effort,” Franchezka said.

You can order meals from the Healthletic website, and even send a meal to those in need. To order any of the PPE that Kevin and Franchezka are 3D printing, check out the Healthletic Facebook page or Instagram.