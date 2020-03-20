1  of  42
Greenville medical supply firm expected to produce over 90k COVID-19 test kits

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – As coronavirus cases continue to rise in South Carolina, medical supplies are quickly dwindling down in hospitals and doctor’s offices.

A Greenville medical supply manufacturing firm is doing their part to help out during this unprecedented crisis.

CPT Medical is expected to manufacture 54,000 new COVID-19 test kits that do not require swabs.

“This is different than the swab, the typical collection method is the nasopharyngeal swab. That’s in very limited demand right now so what we’ve done is we’ve looked at other collection methods and this is a nasal wash,” Michael Conroy, vice president at CPT Medical said. “Its flushing out the nasal cavity into a collection device and then the test is run the same way,” Conroy said.

The new test kits will be sent out to local hospitals in the Upstate and nationwide.

CPT Medical is also working hard to produce their own at-home test kits that could possibly be available on the market as early as next week.

In total, CPT medical is scheduled to release 95,000 total test kits in approximately three weeks.

For more information on COVID-19 testing in the Upstate, please click here.

